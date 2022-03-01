LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Aon says operations unaffected by weekend cyberattack

Published on: 01 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Aon suffered a cyberattack on 25 February 2022 that impacted a 'limited number of systems', the insurance broker announced, making it the latest company in the insurance industry to fall victim to technological compromise as ransomware attacks continue to increase. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

