Aon responds to EU concerns of Willis takeover

Published on: 13 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Aon has offered the European Commission a package of commitments for its planned $US 30bn purchase of Willis Towers Watson after it raised concerns about brokerage services for large multinational corporations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

