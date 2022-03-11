Anti-terrorism TROs must strike fair balance between individual’s Article 8 human rights and public interest (Tchenguiz v Westminster CC)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: This case involved a successful statutory challenge to an anti-terrorism traffic order (ATTRO) made under section 22C of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (RTRA 1984). In prohibiting vehicles from entering a restricted area around the Royal Albert Hall (RAH) to protect the public against vehicle-borne terrorist attacks, the scheme was found to operate in a manner which disproportionately interfered with the Claimant’s Article 8 rights by restricting vehicular access to the highway immediately adjacent to his family home from 12 noon onwards daily. The decision emphasises the need for traffic authorities to properly consider whether less intrusive measures could have been used, together with the severity of the consequences on an individual’s Article 8 rights, in determining whether a fair balance has been struck between an individual’s human rights and the public interest, even where anti-terrorism measures are involved. It further indicates the importance of an authority undertaking a Convention-compliant proportionality exercise to consider matters from the perspective of the claimant’s human rights. Written by Ruth Stockley, barrister at Kings Chambers, Manchester. or to read the full analysis.