Anti-suit injunctions in insurance policies (Markel Bermuda Ltd v Ceasars Entertainment Inc)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The court granted the Bermudian claimant Markel Bermuda Ltd (Markel) a permanent anti-suit injunction restraining the defendant, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CEI), from prosecuting proceedings commenced against Markel (among other insurers) on 19 March 2021 in the District Court of Clark County, Nevada, USA or anywhere else, in breach of what was held to be a valid and binding London arbitration agreement contained in the contract of insurance between Markel and CEI and/or seeking and/or obtaining an anti-suit injunction restraining Markel from pursuing and/or otherwise enforcing the London arbitration agreement in respect of any dispute between Markel and CEI under the contract of insurance. Written by Andrew McGee, barrister at Kings Chambers. or to read the full analysis.