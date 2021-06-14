Anti-suit injunction—whether it should be a final or interim injunction given the impact on a potential substantive defence (Khalifeh v BLOM Bank SAL)

Khalifeh v BLOM Bank SAL (a Société Anonyme Libanaise incorporated under the laws of Lebanon) [2021] EWHC 1502 (QB)

What are the practical implications of this case? The position of a consumer is analogous to that of an employee for the purposes of founding jurisdiction under Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast), and consequently, retail banking disputes can engage the jurisprudence of anti-suit injunctions. However, that jurisprudence (including Samengo-Turner v J & H Marsh & McLennan (Services) Ltd [2007] EWCA Civ 723 and Petter v EMC Europe Ltd [2015] EWCA Civ 828_2) does not address the situation in which the cause of action or defence can only be pursued in the foreign courts. There is scope to raise this issue when faced with an application for such an injunction. The anti-suit injunction is often regarded as an ‘all-or-nothing’ event—finality is the claimant’s objective by means of a mandatory injunction. Parallel proceedings could undermine the claimant’s right to litigate in a particular forum, could produce inconsistent findings, and could generate needless expense. This case demonstrates that a fact-pattern involving two (or more) jurisdictions can be nuanced. The foreign proceedings are not an indivisible whole but, in certain circumstances, can be divided into their component parts. In this case, the existence of the foreign proceedings was separated from the active pursuit of them. The defendant was quite willing to undertake not to pursue the foreign proceedings but stood its ground as to maintaining the formal existence of those proceedings. It adopted this position in order to protect a potential defence arising under Lebanese law which, it contended, could only be advanced in Lebanese proceedings. In this instance, an order requiring the cessation of proceedings could have had the effect of extinguishing a substantive defence—a very clear example of harm resulting from the order, visited upon the defendant. By contrast, an adjournment to trial, while preserving the defendant’s position, would occasion no separate harm to the claimant given the defendant’s undertakings not to pursue the Lebanon proceedings.

What was the background? Against a background of economic and financial crisis in Lebanon, the claimant wanted to withdraw the funds he had deposited in his US dollar accounts with the defendant bank. The defendant offered a US dollar cheque, drawn on the Banque du Liban. The claimant refused this offer, maintaining that such a cheque would be practically worthless, as he would not be able to convert that cheque into funds which he could use. The claimant commenced proceedings in the courts of England and Wales. The claimant, having successfully resisted a challenge to jurisdiction, sought an anti-suit injunction requiring the defendant to cease proceedings in Lebanon. The claimant contended that he was a consumer under Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast), and that this gave rise to an enforceable right not to be sued in foreign proceedings. The defendant disputed that the regulation conferred such an enforceable right, and further argued that the contract between the parties contained a clause providing that it was governed by Lebanese law and conferring jurisdiction on the court in Beirut. The defendant was willing to take no further steps in the Lebanese proceedings, but was not willing to cease those proceedings. The defendant contended that there was available to it a defence which could only be advanced if Lebanese proceedings were in existence. Under Lebanese law, there is a procedure (‘offer reelle et consignation’) which entitles a willing debtor to discharge its obligations by making an offer which the creditor refuses. This law also requires the debtor to file a claim in the relevant Lebanese court seeking a declaration as to the validity of the tender and consignment. This Lebanese law lay at the heart of the defendant’s argument that it should not be ordered, by means of an anti-suit injunction, to cease the Lebanese proceedings. The claimant argued that the Lebanese defence could be argued within the English proceedings. Expert evidence was adduced by both parties, each expert adopting an interpretation of Lebanese law which advanced the parties’ respective arguments.

What did the court decide? The judge held that it was appropriate to treat the case as an application for an interim mandatory injunction. It was undesirable to see the issue between the parties as ‘binary’, and there was judicial and academic support for a non-binary approach. The need for caution was that the grant of the injunction could deprive the defendant of a potentially substantive defence at an interlocutory stage, at a time when there was a dispute between Lebanese legal experts. The need for caution was further reinforced by the fact that the instant case involved a mandatory injunction which, although possible, should only be granted where the court has identified the least risk of injustice if the decision turns out to be ‘wrong’. Hence, the court would need to feel a high degree of assurance that the claimant would succeed at trial. In this instance, an order requiring the cassation of proceedings could have had the effect of extinguishing a substantive defence—a very clear example of harm resulting from the order, visited upon the defendant. By contrast, an adjournment, while preserving the defendant’s position, would occasion no separate harm to the claimant. The issues of Lebanese law were not ripe for decision. Thus, it was best to adjourn the application to trial.