- Anti-suit injunction in respect of Russian court proceedings granted in support of LCIA arbitration clause (Louis Dreyfus v International Bank of St Petersburg)
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Law360, London: Mr Justice Calver in the Commercial Court granted (inter alia) an anti-suit injunction restraining the defendant, a Russian bank, from bringing a money claim in Russia against the claimant to invalidate an agreement, deciding that the relevant dispute should be decided by arbitration seated in London, England, under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules.
