menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Anti-suit injunction granted in support of LCIA arbitration clause (VTB Bank PJSC v Mejlumyan)

Anti-suit injunction granted in support of LCIA arbitration clause (VTB Bank PJSC v Mejlumyan)
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Anti-suit injunction granted in support of LCIA arbitration clause (VTB Bank PJSC v Mejlumyan)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360, London: Mr Justice Butcher in the Commercial Court granted the claimant bank’s (VTB) adjourned application for an anti-suit injunction preventing the defendant Armenian businessman (Mr Mejlumyan) from pursuing litigation proceedings in Armenia against the claimant in breach of an arbitration agreement. The Armenian proceedings brought by the defendant sought the termination of a share pledge agreement between the parties which contained a provision for London-seated arbitration pursuant to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More