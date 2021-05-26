Anti-suit injunction granted in support of LCIA arbitration clause (VTB Bank PJSC v Mejlumyan)

Article summary

Law360, London: Mr Justice Butcher in the Commercial Court granted the claimant bank’s (VTB) adjourned application for an anti-suit injunction preventing the defendant Armenian businessman (Mr Mejlumyan) from pursuing litigation proceedings in Armenia against the claimant in breach of an arbitration agreement. The Armenian proceedings brought by the defendant sought the termination of a share pledge agreement between the parties which contained a provision for London-seated arbitration pursuant to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Arbitration Rules. or to read the full analysis.