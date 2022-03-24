LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Another White Paper aims to join up care—some reflections

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Another White Paper aims to join up care—some reflections
  • A more active role for central government?
  • Aligned rather than joint decision-making?
  • The single accountable person
  • Section 75 reforms?
  • Hints at future direction

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places’ and populations was published by the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on 9 February 2022. In this article, Esther Venning and Eleanor Tunnicliffe from Hill Dickinson provide some broader reflections on what the White Paper means in the longer term. There are helpful summaries of its content elsewhere—including the NHS Confederation briefing ‘The integration white paper: what you need to know’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

