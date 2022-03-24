Another White Paper aims to join up care—some reflections

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The White Paper ‘Joining up care for people, places’ and populations was published by the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on 9 February 2022. In this article, Esther Venning and Eleanor Tunnicliffe from Hill Dickinson provide some broader reflections on what the White Paper means in the longer term. There are helpful summaries of its content elsewhere—including the NHS Confederation briefing ‘The integration white paper: what you need to know’. or to read the full analysis.