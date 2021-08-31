Another shot across the bow for unregulated introducers (Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd and others)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: With the Court of Appeal confirming the High Court's judgment, Ciara Davies from Burges Salmon LLP discusses what this means for unregulated introducers. On 4 August 2021, the Court of Appeal handed down its judgment in the case of Financial Conduct Authority v Avacade Ltd and others. The Court of Appeal found Avacade Ltd (Avacade) unsuccessful on all its grounds of appeal (rejecting certain arguments on procedural grounds). Following on from the Court of Appeal's judgment in Russell Adams v Options SIPP UK LLP (originally known as Adams v Carey) (Adams), this decision sounds further caution to unregulated introducers and regulated firms that choose to do business with them.