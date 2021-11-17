Another petitioner fails to meet the coronavirus test (Re a Company)

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: This was a decision within the scope of the pre-October 2021 Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. The court held that coronavirus (COVID-19) had had a financial effect on the company. Notwithstanding that the evidence filed on behalf of the company could have been stronger, the petitioner was unable to discharge the burden of showing that the company would have been insolvent on a cashflow basis even if coronavirus had not had a financial effect. The petition was therefore dismissed. Although a decision that very much turned on its facts, the judgment may stand as a further warning to petitioners of the risks inherent in attempting to surmount the hurdles created by the ‘coronavirus test’, and may impliedly invite the abandonment of current petitions, and the presentation of fresh petitions under the new Schedule 10 scheme instead. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or to read the full analysis.