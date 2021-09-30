Another knock-back for tenants with coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In another case concerning a tenant’s liability for rent during the period when Coronavirus regulations were in place, restricting trading from the premises, the High Court has held that the tenant is liable for the rent in full. This case, which focuses on the implied term and failure of consideration arguments, is the first binding authority on this topic, although each particular case will turn on its own facts. The prospects of tenants successfully defending claims for ‘Covid arrears’ appear to be dwindling further, although this may change depending on the outcome of an appeal in another ‘Covid arrears’ case. While we wait for promised legislation introducing binding arbitration in respect of ringfenced coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears, it will be necessary to consider each particular case, its circumstances, and the particular wording of the lease in detail to see if any viable arguments remain. Written by Benjamin Faulkner, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers. or to read the full analysis.