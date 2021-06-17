menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Arrest and search / Regulation of intelligence gathering

Legal News

Another blow for UK’s intelligence gathering regime (Big Brother Watch and others v the United Kingdom)

Another blow for UK’s intelligence gathering regime (Big Brother Watch and others v the United Kingdom)
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Another blow for UK’s intelligence gathering regime (Big Brother Watch and others v the United Kingdom)
  • What are the practical implications of this case and what impact will this decision have on the relevant provisions of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (IPA 2016)?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In 2013 Edward Snowden revealed the existence of the GCHQ program, Operation Tempora, an intelligence gathering scheme that gathered data from, fibre optic cables, communication providers, and foreign governments. The Grand Chamber ruled on application from Big Brother Watch, that (i) bulk intercepts are only lawful if ‘end-to-end safeguards’ are in place, which they were not in the UK regime, (ii) the UK regime for gathering data from communications providers violated Articles 8 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and, (iii) the UK’s regime for the collection of data from foreign governments did have sufficient safeguards and was lawful. Written by Matthew Richardson, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More