Home / Local Government / Governance / Human rights and maladministration

Legal News

Anonymity under the Venables jurisdiction (D and F v Persons Unknown)

Published on: 09 February 2021
Public Law analysis: In D and F v Persons Unknown, Mrs Justice Tipples granted an order permanently preventing the identification of two young women convicted of murdering Angela Wrightson. Claire Overman of Doughty Street Chambers examines the judgment and considers the impact on the Venables jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

