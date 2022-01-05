Anonymity and Transparency Orders in the Court of Protection (Re TH)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case, the Court of Protection granted an application by the BBC and Sky News to lift provisions of a Transparency Order that provided for the anonymity of P and his family, which would allow media reporting of the case to identify him (the matter had already been in the media prior to the Court of Protection’s involvement). The case is one of only a handful in which the Court of Protection has permitted the identification of P, and it turned heavily on its specific facts. However, it provides a useful indication of key factors that the Court of Protection will consider, and the weight it will give to them, in applications of this nature. Written by Claire Overman, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or to read the full analysis.