Anonymity and reporting restrictions order refused where application made after trial (R (Imam) v Croydon London Borough Council)

Published on: 13 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The court refused an order for anonymisation of a claimant’s name, and to impose reporting restrictions, when the application for anonymity was made the day before the judgment was due to be handed down following a public trial and was unsupported by evidence so as to justify an interference with the open justice principle. The court reminded practitioners to consider the question of anonymity at the earliest possible stage of proceedings, and to advise their clients accordingly. Written by Barry Smith, associate at Aliant Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

