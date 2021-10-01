LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Anonymity order may be made even if identity revealed earlier at public hearing (TYU v ILA Spa Ltd)

Published on: 01 October 2021
  • Anonymity order may be made even if identity revealed earlier at public hearing (TYU v ILA Spa Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A tribunal may make an anonymity order to protect a person’s Article 8 right to a private life, in respect of a person who is neither a party nor a witness to proceedings, even if their identity was discussed earlier at a public hearing. If the aspect of the right to a private life relied upon is ongoing or future (yet to occur) reputational damage, and/or the impact on the applicant or family members of repetition of the material in question, the existence of prior publicity will be less significant than would otherwise be the case, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

