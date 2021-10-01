Anonymity order may be made even if identity revealed earlier at public hearing (TYU v ILA Spa Ltd)

Article summary

Employment analysis: A tribunal may make an anonymity order to protect a person’s Article 8 right to a private life, in respect of a person who is neither a party nor a witness to proceedings, even if their identity was discussed earlier at a public hearing. If the aspect of the right to a private life relied upon is ongoing or future (yet to occur) reputational damage, and/or the impact on the applicant or family members of repetition of the material in question, the existence of prior publicity will be less significant than would otherwise be the case, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.