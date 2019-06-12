Sign-in Help
Legal News

Anonymising personal data: where do we stand now?

Published on: 12 June 2019
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Defining anonymisation
  • The former Article 29 Working Party's Opinion
  • Approaches to anonymisation
  • Notable cases
  • Barnardisation versus differential privacy, etc.
  • Final remarks
  • Attributions

Article summary

Risk & Compliance Analysis: Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel with Immuta and Professor in Information Technology Law and Data Governance at the University of Southampton, explores the continuing confusion around whether personal data may be truly anonymised, and advises on how to do so using a risk-based approach. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

