Anchor defendants and reliance on previous court judgments (Sabbagh v Khoury and others)

Published on: 16 October 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practical implications
  • Issues to be considered
  • What are the relevant tests under Brussels I and CPR 6.37?
  • Multiple defendants
  • Requiring the court's permission to serve out
  • Is there a valid claim against the anchor defendant?
  • Adducing conduct of the defendants in other proceedings
  • Other issues
  • Are there serious issues to be tried in relation to the other eight defendants?
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In considering an application to dispute the jurisdiction of the court, the Commercial Court provides a helpful recap of the principles to apply when determining whether the use of an anchor defendant provides the English court with jurisdiction to hear a dispute or whether it is to be seen as abusive. It also considers whether evidence from previous court judgments in different proceedings can be relied on in interlocutory applications; consideration is given to the authority in Hollington v Hewthorn and subsequent appeal decisions. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

