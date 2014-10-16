Anchor defendants and reliance on previous court judgments (Sabbagh v Khoury and others)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In considering an application to dispute the jurisdiction of the court, the Commercial Court provides a helpful recap of the principles to apply when determining whether the use of an anchor defendant provides the English court with jurisdiction to hear a dispute or whether it is to be seen as abusive. It also considers whether evidence from previous court judgments in different proceedings can be relied on in interlocutory applications; consideration is given to the authority in Hollington v Hewthorn and subsequent appeal decisions. or to read the full analysis.