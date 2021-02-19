- Analysis on EIOPA Solvency II review and its impact in the UK
- What is the (brief) background to the EIOPA 2020 Solvency II review?
- What are EIOPA’s conclusions and proposals?
- What are the next steps?
- In your view, were there any omissions on EIOPA’s behalf?
- How will this impact UK insurers following its departure from the EU?
- Any other comments?
Article summary
Insurance analysis: Charlotte Eborall, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, considers the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Solvency II review, analysing EIOPA’s conclusions and proposals, the next steps, any omissions on EIOPA’s behalf and its impact in the UK.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.