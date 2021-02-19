Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / Prudential requirements for insurers and intermediaries

Legal News

Analysis on EIOPA Solvency II review and its impact in the UK

Analysis on EIOPA Solvency II review and its impact in the UK
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Analysis on EIOPA Solvency II review and its impact in the UK
  • What is the (brief) background to the EIOPA 2020 Solvency II review?
  • What are EIOPA’s conclusions and proposals?
  • What are the next steps?
  • In your view, were there any omissions on EIOPA’s behalf?
  • How will this impact UK insurers following its departure from the EU?
  • Any other comments?

Article summary

Insurance analysis: Charlotte Eborall, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, considers the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Solvency II review, analysing EIOPA’s conclusions and proposals, the next steps, any omissions on EIOPA’s behalf and its impact in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More