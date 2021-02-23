Sign-in Help
Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021

Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
  • What is the purpose of the MMDA 2021?
  • What are the policy areas dealt with by MMDA 2021?
  • What are the main new measures that MMDA 2021 allows to introduce?
  • Falsified medicines
  • Online sellers of medicines
  • Medical devices
  • Patient Safety Commissioner
  • Enforcement and civil sanctions for medical devices
  • International data sharing
    • More...

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Julia Gillert, counsel, and Lilli Meldrum, trainee solicitor, at Baker McKenzie, discuss the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 (MMDA 2021). They consider what policy areas it covers and the measures that can be introduced under it, while also suggesting where the delegated powers may be exercised first. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

