- Analysing the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- What is the purpose of the MMDA 2021?
- What are the policy areas dealt with by MMDA 2021?
- What are the main new measures that MMDA 2021 allows to introduce?
- Falsified medicines
- Online sellers of medicines
- Medical devices
- Patient Safety Commissioner
- Enforcement and civil sanctions for medical devices
- International data sharing
- Power for the UK government to change regulations
- Veterinary Medicines
- This is a framework Act containing extensive delegated powers. What are the advantages and the potential risks of this regulatory approach in these policy areas? Have any safeguards been introduced through the legislative procedure?
- What are the areas the government may exercise these delegated powers in first?
- Where is it more likely that the UK regime will diverge from the EU regime?
Article summary
Life Sciences analysis: Julia Gillert, counsel, and Lilli Meldrum, trainee solicitor, at Baker McKenzie, discuss the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 (MMDA 2021). They consider what policy areas it covers and the measures that can be introduced under it, while also suggesting where the delegated powers may be exercised first.
