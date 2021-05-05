Sign-in Help
Legal News

Analysing the FCA’s proposed changes to the Listing Rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)

Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background
  • What is a SPAC?
  • Barrier to UK SPAC listings
  • Proposals
  • Size threshold
  • Ring-fencing of cash proceeds
  • Time limit for making an acquisition
  • Board and shareholder approval of a transaction
  • Fair and reasonable statement
    • More...

Article summary

Corporate analysis: This analysis considers the FCA’s proposals to amend the Listing Rules in relation to the treatment of SPACs following the recommendations made in Lord Hill’s UK Listing Review report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

