LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules

Published on: 23 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
  • Original news
  • Recap on BCRs
  • What are the changes?
  • Application documentation
  • Less duplication
  • Why have the changes been made and how significant are they likely to be?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Information Law analysis: On 25 July 2022, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) published its updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules (UK BCRs), signalling a meaningful shift from the traditional document-heavy EU approach, to one that puts flexibility for businesses and pragmatism at the forefront, while simultaneously promoting transparency and the protection of individuals’ rights. In this article, Matt Quezada and Miles Harmsworth, associates at Taylor Wessing, outline the key changes and consider their impact on organisations applying for UK BCRs in the future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More