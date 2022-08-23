Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules

Article summary

Information Law analysis: On 25 July 2022, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) published its updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules (UK BCRs), signalling a meaningful shift from the traditional document-heavy EU approach, to one that puts flexibility for businesses and pragmatism at the forefront, while simultaneously promoting transparency and the protection of individuals’ rights. In this article, Matt Quezada and Miles Harmsworth, associates at Taylor Wessing, outline the key changes and consider their impact on organisations applying for UK BCRs in the future. or to read the full analysis.