menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / DC governance

Legal News

Analysing DWP’s consultation on permitted charges within defined contribution (DC) pension schemes

Analysing DWP’s consultation on permitted charges within defined contribution (DC) pension schemes
Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Analysing DWP’s consultation on permitted charges within defined contribution (DC) pension schemes
  • Original story
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why?
  • Limit on flat fees
  • Future reform of permitted charging structures
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) issued a consultation on 24 May 2021 relating to DC schemes used for automatic enrolment purposes and which covers two areas: limits on flat fees and future reform of permitted charging structures. Nicola Rondel, counsel at Hogan Lovells International LLP, discusses the DWP’s consultation proposals and the implications of these proposals for schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More