Analysing DWP’s consultation on permitted charges within defined contribution (DC) pension schemes

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) issued a consultation on 24 May 2021 relating to DC schemes used for automatic enrolment purposes and which covers two areas: limits on flat fees and future reform of permitted charging structures. Nicola Rondel, counsel at Hogan Lovells International LLP, discusses the DWP’s consultation proposals and the implications of these proposals for schemes. or to read the full analysis.