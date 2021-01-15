Sign-in Help
An object lesson in how not to respond to judicial review (R (on the application of Nur) v Birmingham City Council)

Published on: 15 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Misapplication of policy
Local Government analysis: In finding that the council had had misunderstood its own allocations policy, the court gave guidance as to how a public authority should engage with judicial review proceedings, describing the council’s conduct as ‘an object lesson in how a public body should not respond’. Among the council’s errors was a failure to engage in the proceedings by disregarding procedural timetables, and not seeking relief from sanction in accordance with the procedural rules. It further misunderstood its duties as a public body by failing in its duty of candour and co-operation with the court. Written by Zia Nabi, barrister, and Marie Paris, pupil barrister, at Doughty Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

