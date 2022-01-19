LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Claims

Legal News

An insured’s failure to notify pursuant to a condition precedent in a public liability policy (Arch Insurance v Philip McCullough)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • An insured’s failure to notify pursuant to a condition precedent in a public liability policy (Arch Insurance v Philip McCullough)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Maeve Morrissey, trainee solicitor, Geoffrey Shreeve, legal director, and Paddy Partridge, solicitor apprentice, all at Kennedys LLP, summarise the court’s decision relating to late notification in Arch Insurance (UK) Limited v Philip McCullough. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More