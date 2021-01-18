Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Data protection / Data protection in specific activities

Legal News

An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements

An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements
Published on: 18 January 2021
Updated on: 18 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements
  • How might a photo or film (ie including both images and audio) of a natural person be classified under the EU GDPR or UK GDPR, eg is this likely to be personal data or special category personal data? What is the general market approach to the treatment of such forms of visual content?
  • images as personal data
  • images as special category data
  • Exemptions
  • Where photographs/ films are classed as personal data but not special category personal data, how would this be dealt with in release agreements (or otherwise) with the individual talent?
  • Where photographs/films are classed as special category personal data, how would this be dealt with in release agreements (or otherwise) with individual talent?
  • What other personal data is commonly processed by film companies and photographers and is a similar basis usually used to process that data?

Article summary

TMT analysis: Anna Skurczynska, managing director at Open Plan Law, provides insight on how the film and photography industry has adapted to the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) in the context of release arrangements. While the EU GDPR has generally been superseded in the UK by the new UK General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR) regime from the end of the Brexit implementation period on 1 January 2021, a similar approach is likely to continue under the UK GDPR which is heavily based on the EU GDPR. The EU GDPR remains applicable in the EEA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More