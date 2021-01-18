An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements

Article summary

TMT analysis: Anna Skurczynska, managing director at Open Plan Law, provides insight on how the film and photography industry has adapted to the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) in the context of release arrangements. While the EU GDPR has generally been superseded in the UK by the new UK General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR) regime from the end of the Brexit implementation period on 1 January 2021, a similar approach is likely to continue under the UK GDPR which is heavily based on the EU GDPR. The EU GDPR remains applicable in the EEA. or to read the full analysis.