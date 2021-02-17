An honest belief in context was a reasonable excuse against VAT penalties (Westow Cricket Club v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Westow Cricket Club v The Commissioners for HM Revenue and Customs [2021] UKUT 0023 (TCC), the Upper Tribunal (UT) overturned the decision of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Tax Chamber), finding that the taxpayer did have a reasonable excuse for issuing a zero-rating certificate because it had an honest belief that the works qualified and the objective circumstances around that belief made it a reasonable one to hold. or to read the full analysis.