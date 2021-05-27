An examination of the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when granting planning permission against officer recommendations (Cross v Cornwall Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This fairly modest proposal brings up many issues which are familiar to those who are regularly involved in planning committee decisions. The judgment focuses on the planning committee's duties to give reasons when approving a planning application, particularly where that approval is contrary to the planning case officer's recommendation. The judge decided that this was a case where the planning committee was under a duty to give reasons for approving the planning application. There is no statutory duty for a planning authority to give reasons for granting planning permission. However, in some circumstances, public law rules of fairness dictate that reasons for an approval must be provided by an authority. The judge stated that those reasons had to be adequate and had to be articulated by members before they voted on whether or not to approve the application. The transcript of the planning committee's debate was inadmissible as evidence of reasons for the decision. In order to give adequate reasons, members of the planning committee had to understand and set out which points, from the officer's report and recommendation, which they disagreed with and the alternative conclusions they had reached on those points. The judge decided that they had failed to do so in this case. Written by Tracy Lovejoy, head of the planning department at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors.