menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning applications and decisions

Legal News

An examination of the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when granting planning permission against officer recommendations (Cross v Cornwall Council)

An examination of the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when granting planning permission against officer recommendations (Cross v Cornwall Council)
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • An examination of the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when granting planning permission against officer recommendations (Cross v Cornwall Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This fairly modest proposal brings up many issues which are familiar to those who are regularly involved in planning committee decisions. The judgment focuses on the planning committee’s duties to give reasons when approving a planning application, particularly where that approval is contrary to the planning case officer’s recommendation. The judge decided that this was a case where the planning committee was under a duty to give reasons for approving the planning application. There is no statutory duty for a planning authority to give reasons for granting planning permission. However, in some circumstances, public law rules of fairness dictate that reasons for an approval must be provided by an authority. The judge stated that those reasons had to be adequate and had to be articulated by members before they voted on whether or not to approve the application. The transcript of the planning committee’s debate was inadmissible as evidence of reasons for the decision. In order to give adequate reasons, members of the planning committee had to understand and set out which points, from the officer’s report and recommendation, which they disagreed with and the alternative conclusions they had reached on those points. The judge decided that they had failed to do so in this case. Written by Tracy Lovejoy, head of the planning department at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More