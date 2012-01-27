An arbitral award in the form of a declaration can be entered as a judgment (West Tankers Inc v Allianz SpA)

Article summary

The Court of Appeal held that it has power under s 66 of the Arbitration Act 1996 to give leave for judgment to be entered in the terms of an arbitral award even where the award is in the form of a negative declaration. Section 66 is not confined to enforcement by one of the normal forms of execution of a judgment but can include other means such as issue estoppel. It is intended to be a simple procedure for ensuring compliance with an award and to avoid the need to bring an action on an award. or to read the full analysis.