An application to extend time in cash forfeiture needs to be made while the previous period of detention is operable (HMRC v Mann)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In cash detention proceedings in HMRC v Mann, the High Court agreed with the district judge that she had no power to extend the detention as the application was out of time, after the previous period had expired. This was despite the application having been lodged in time but, due to the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (no fault being attributable to HMRC), was not heard until 26 April 2021. Written by Barnaby Hone, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill. or to read the full analysis.