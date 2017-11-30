- Amsterdam prepares to host European Medicines Agency post-Brexit
- Original news
- Was the chosen location expected? What was the Commission’s assessment of the chosen location?
- In early October 2017, the EMA published its comments on the bids. What were the key and recurrent comments? How have they been taken into consideration in the final decision?
- In the same period, the EMA also published its business continuity plan, which is in line with the principles and methodology EMA presented in June 2017. Does the plan provide more detail on EMA’s priority activities? How have EMA’s main activities been affected in practice in the recent months? What are the projects that have been delayed?
- In early November 2017, EMA stated that it is ready to immediately start working with the new host country. How will EMA activities be affected going forward?
- The EMA carried out a staff retention survey. What were the key results? What is the possible impact of the chosen location on the retention of staff?
- When will the necessary legislative proposals be prepared and adopted?
- What is the possible timescale for relocation?
- What are the practical implications going forward?
Article summary
Life Sciences analysis: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced it is to relocate from London to Amsterdam as a result of the UK leaving the EU. Els Janssens and Julia Gillert, senior associates at Baker McKenzie, point out that although the EMA is keen to ensure a successful move with minimal disruption to the continuation of the Agency’s operations, there will be challenges.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.