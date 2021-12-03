LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
AML rules must reflect low risks in life cover, insurers say

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Insurers told EU Parliament on 2 December 2021 that any changes to the EU’s anti-money laundering (AML) rules should reflect the low risk of financial crime in the life insurance sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

