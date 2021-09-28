LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
AML rules must align with privacy law, EU data chief warns

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The European data protection authority has warned that the EUs new anti-money laundering (AML) regime could go too far in collecting information from citizens and urged the European Parliament to amend the rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

