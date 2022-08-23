LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Money laundering / Money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002

Legal News

AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes

Published on: 23 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • AML round-up—forthcoming amendments to the MLRs and HMT’s review of the UK’s AML/CFT regulatory and supervisory regimes
  • Original news
  • Consultation outcome and forthcoming amendments to the MLRs
  • Risk assessment to cover proliferation financing
  • Changes in scope of the regulated sector
  • Discrepancy reporting
  • Results of HMTs Call for Evidence and strategic review of the UK’s AML and CFT regimes
  • System effectiveness of the AML/CFT regimes and their extent
  • Application of particular elements of the MLRs
  • Structure of the supervisory regime
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Susannah Cogman, partner, and Ali Grodzki, associate from Herbert Smith Freehills, summarise the key conclusions in HM Treasury's (HMT) published findings and the future amendments to the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLRs).

