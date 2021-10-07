LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
AML compliance takes centre stage in Natwest case

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: UPDATED: NatWest entered guilty pleas in court on 7 October 2021, in the first criminal prosecution brought by the the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain against a financial services institution under anti-money laundering (AML) rules. The case is poised to set the bar for how authorities pursue companies and the penalties that will result. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

