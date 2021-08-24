Amicus Finance plc restructuring plan sanctioned by the court (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration))

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On 19 August 2021, the UK court sanctioned the restructuring plan of Amicus Finance plc (In Administration) (Amicus). This is the first restructuring plan of a company in administration and a mid-market corporation, following the introduction of the procedure in June 2020 by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. The court also exercised its discretion to apply cross-class cram-down to allow the dissenting vote of one of its secured creditors to be overridden. Written by Serena McAllister, legal director at Pinsent Masons LLP. or to read the full analysis.