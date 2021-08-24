menu-search
Amicus Finance plc restructuring plan sanctioned by the court (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration))

Published on: 24 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On 19 August 2021, the UK court sanctioned the restructuring plan of Amicus Finance plc (In Administration) (Amicus). This is the first restructuring plan of a company in administration and a mid-market corporation, following the introduction of the procedure in June 2020 by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. The court also exercised its discretion to apply cross-class cram-down to allow the dissenting vote of one of its secured creditors to be overridden. Written by Serena McAllister, legal director at Pinsent Masons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

