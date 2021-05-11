- Amendments to the prescribed notice seeking possession in Form 3 (section 8 notice)—implications for practitioners
- What are the main implications of the Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (Moratorium Debt) (Consequential Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/518?
- What is your view on how the temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) amends to this prescribed form will be taken into account?
- Where does this leave landlords, tenants and practitioners?
Article summary
Property Disputes analysis: Sarah Cummins, senior associate, and Nikki Basin, solicitor, at Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP discuss the main implications of the Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (Moratorium Debt) (Consequential Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, which amend Form 3 for prescribed notices seeking possession and the potential issues that may arise for landlords, tenants and practitioners when serving a section 8 notice between 4 May 2021, when the regulations came into force, and 31 May 2021, when the current extension to notice periods under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020) ends.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.