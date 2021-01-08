Amendments to pleadings where dishonesty is alleged (Toorani v Toorani)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court considered an application for permission to file and serve a re-amended particulars of claim in which the proposed amendments were to introduce a pleading of dishonesty. The court found that the proposed amendments were unobjectionable and applied the principles set out in JSC Bank of Moscow v Kekhman. In particular the court considered whether (i) an inference of dishonesty is more likely than one of innocence or negligence and (ii) where the plea for dishonesty can be inferred from the primary facts, then the inferences to be drawn are a matter for a trial judge. Written by Laura Coad, associate, at Keidan Harrison LLP. or to read the full analysis.