Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new application form for contempt proceedings

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions and new application form for contempt proceedings
  • What are the changes to existing Practice Directions?
  • What new Practice Directions are inserted?

Family analysis: The office of the President of the Family Division announced on 6 August 2021, various amendments to 15 Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) Practice Directions. In addition, three new Practice Directions are inserted, FPR 2010, PD 29D (court officers making corrections to orders), to make clear situations where a court officer can make an amendment to an order, without prior reference to a judge or a Justices’ Legal Adviser; FPR 2010, PD 36X (piloting mandatory use of online divorce) a new pilot practice direction that will mandate the use of the online divorce system by applicants’ legal representatives, from 13 September 2021, and FPR 2010, PD 36Y (pilot scheme: modification of various PDs: post-Covid), a new pilot practice direction that will come into place when the current Covid-related pilots FPR 2010, PD 36Q and FPR 2010, PD 36R come to an end. Some of these amendments take effect from 16 July 2021, while others come into force at a later date. The amendments include inter alia, the introduction of a new contempt application form (Form FC600) and an amendment to the required wording of a statement of truth. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

