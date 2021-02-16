Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 Practice Directions

Article summary

Family analysis: The office of the President of the Family Division has announced various amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) Practice Directions, amending FPR 2010, PD 12D to reflect the decision of the Supreme Court in Re NY (A Child) in relation to proceedings under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court and amending FPR 2010, PD 17A to confirm that any document requiring a statement of truth that is not a standard form can bear an electronic signature. FPR 2010, PD 36Q and FPR 2010, PD 36R are amended to extend the expiry date for the pilot arrangements to 31 October 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. FPR 2010, PD 41B is amended to make provision for legal representatives of respondents to use the online system for making consent applications for a financial remedy associated with divorce proceedings. FPR 2010, PD 10A and FPR 2010, PD 12K are amended to make permanent the recently piloted removal of requirements to make certain announcements in open court once FPR 2010, PD 36S ceases to have effect. or to read the full analysis.