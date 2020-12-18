Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Practice and procedure / Family law reform

Legal News

Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C

Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C
Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C
  • What changes are made to existing Practice Directions?
  • What is the new Practice Direction?
  • What further amendments are anticipated?

Article summary

Family analysis: A new Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) Practice Direction, FPR 2010, PD 41C (Proceedings by Electronic Means: Appeals in Family Proceedings Heard in the High Court) has been issued and will come into force on 1 February 2021 to provide for a procedure by which, in specified circumstances, appeal proceedings in Family Division of the High Court may proceed by electronic means using an online case management system. In addition, amendments to existing Practice Directions have been issued today by the Family Procedure Rules Committee secretariat and come into force with immediate effect (save where specified). Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More