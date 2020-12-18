Amendments to Family Procedure Rules 2010 and new Practice Direction 41C

Article summary

Family analysis: A new Family Procedure Rules 2010 (FPR 2010) Practice Direction, FPR 2010, PD 41C (Proceedings by Electronic Means: Appeals in Family Proceedings Heard in the High Court) has been issued and will come into force on 1 February 2021 to provide for a procedure by which, in specified circumstances, appeal proceedings in Family Division of the High Court may proceed by electronic means using an online case management system. In addition, amendments to existing Practice Directions have been issued today by the Family Procedure Rules Committee secretariat and come into force with immediate effect (save where specified). or to read the full analysis.