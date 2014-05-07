Sign-in Help
Amendment to the recast Brussels I Regulation

Published on: 07 May 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Unified Patent Court
  • Benelux protocol

DR analysis: The Council of the European Union adopted a regulation amending the recast Brussels I Regulation. The aim of the amendments is to allow the regulation to be used in the Unified Patent Court and the Benelux Court of Justice. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

