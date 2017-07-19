Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Tax

Legal News

Amended provisions for second Finance Bill of 2017

Amended provisions for second Finance Bill of 2017
Published on: 19 July 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Amended provisions for second Finance Bill of 2017
  • Original news
  • Corporate interest restriction
  • Hybrid mismatches
  • Substantial shareholdings exemption
  • Corporation tax loss relief
  • Disguised remuneration

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 13 July 2017, the government released amended legislation in relation to corporate interest restriction, hybrid mismatches, substantial shareholdings exemption, loss reliefs and disguised remuneration, all of which are to be included in the second Finance Bill of 2017, which will be introduced after the Parliamentary summer recess. This analysis highlights the key changes that have been made in those areas since the legislation published on 20 March 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More