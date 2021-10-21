Ambassador contends that China has failed to provide WTO with answers for trade action against Australian products

MLex: China has failed to provide the World Trade Organization with satisfactory explanations for its anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Australian products including barley, rock lobsters and wine, Australia’s ambassador to the WTO has said. In a statement to the WTO’s trade policy review of China, published today, George Mina said China’s actions on Australian exporters raise uncertainty for the entire global business community.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code
IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant
Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of
Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with
0330 161 1234