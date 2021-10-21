LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Ambassador contends that China has failed to provide WTO with answers for trade action against Australian products

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: China has failed to provide the World Trade Organization with satisfactory explanations for its anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Australian products including barley, rock lobsters and wine, Australia’s ambassador to the WTO has said. In a statement to the WTO’s trade policy review of China, published today, George Mina said China’s actions on Australian exporters raise uncertainty for the entire global business community. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

