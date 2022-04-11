Alternative service of a winding-up petition on an Isle of Man company (Quartermain Ltd v Blackmore Global PCC Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was an application by Quartermain Ltd (the petitioner) for permission to serve a winding-up petition on Blackmore Global PCC Ltd (the company), a company incorporated on the Isle of Man (which, however, had strong ties to England and Wales). The application was for (1) permission to serve the company out of the jurisdiction and (2) permission to effect service at an alternative address. Both parts of the application were granted. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.