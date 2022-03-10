Alternative service applications—demonstrating special or exceptional circumstances in cases where an international service convention applies (Nokia Technologies OY v Oneplus technology (Shenzhen) Co Ltd and others)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This High Court decision helpfully clarifies the test that needs to be satisfied for a successful alternative service application in cases with an extraterritorial dimension governed by an international treaty. In particular, the decision provides a useful insight into the balancing act approach taken by the courts when considering comity versus due administration. In this case, the claimant had failed to successfully complete service of the proceedings due to circumstances out of its control and, with the pressure of effecting service within the budgeted time in the trial timetable, successfully circumvented the need to effect service under the Hague Service Convention by obtaining permission for alternative service by email. Written by Caitlin Foster and Eamon Khorsheed at PCB Byrne LLP. or to read the full analysis.