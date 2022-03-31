Allowing form to triumph over substance? (Good Law Project v DSHC)

Local Government analysis: This appeal is an important reminder for all litigators about the need for strict observance of the procedural rules as to the method and timing of service of a claim form. That is particularly so for those representing claimants in claims for judicial review and procurement challenges where timescales for compliance are tight and where defendants will often take any available limitation points in defending such claims and challenges. This appeal upholds the decision of Mrs Justice O'Farrell who declined to extend time for service where the requirements as to service were not met by a single day, or to allow service by alternative method, thereby bringing to a close the proceedings in question. The appeal examines the interplay between the material procedural rules and the key authorities on service by an alternative method and extensions of time. Written by Lucy James, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP.
