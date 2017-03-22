Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Contractual interpretation

Legal News

Allocation of jurisdiction for claim in winding-up process (Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF)

Allocation of jurisdiction for claim in winding-up process (Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF)
Published on: 22 March 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Allocation of jurisdiction for claim in winding-up process (Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF)
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • What did the court decide?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What are the implications for practitioners? What will they need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • Are there still any grey areas or unresolved issues that practitioners will need to watch out for?
  • Are there any other points of interest worth mentioning here?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: What is the relationship between jurisdiction instruments operating in the field of cross-border insolvency? William Edwards, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, advises practitioners on the implications of Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF and explains it is now clear that where the law of an EU Member State contains jurisdictional limitations on the taking of proceedings against a company in winding-up (or an analogous proceeding) in that state, then that prohibition takes effect across the whole of the EEA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More