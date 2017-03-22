- Allocation of jurisdiction for claim in winding-up process (Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF)
- Original news
- What issues did this case raise?
- What did the court decide?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
- What are the implications for practitioners? What will they need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
- Are there still any grey areas or unresolved issues that practitioners will need to watch out for?
- Are there any other points of interest worth mentioning here?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: What is the relationship between jurisdiction instruments operating in the field of cross-border insolvency? William Edwards, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, advises practitioners on the implications of Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF and explains it is now clear that where the law of an EU Member State contains jurisdictional limitations on the taking of proceedings against a company in winding-up (or an analogous proceeding) in that state, then that prohibition takes effect across the whole of the EEA.
