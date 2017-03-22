Allocation of jurisdiction for claim in winding-up process (Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: What is the relationship between jurisdiction instruments operating in the field of cross-border insolvency? William Edwards, barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings, advises practitioners on the implications of Tchenguiz v Kaupthing Bank HF and explains it is now clear that where the law of an EU Member State contains jurisdictional limitations on the taking of proceedings against a company in winding-up (or an analogous proceeding) in that state, then that prohibition takes effect across the whole of the EEA. or to read the full analysis.