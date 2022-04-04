LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Marine

Legal News

Allianz sues Exeter over coverage for WWII bomb

Published on: 04 April 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Allianz sues Exeter over coverage for WWII bomb

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurer Allianz has sued the University of Exeter, seeking a declaration that it does not have to cover damages due to the controlled explosion of a World War II bomb unearthed near student accommodations during construction works. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents