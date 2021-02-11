Sign-in Help
Allianz sees surge in UK BI claims

Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Allianz Insurance plc said on 10 February 2021 that it has seen a rise in claims for business interruption in the UK after the Supreme Court ruled that insurers should pay out to small companies forced to close during the pandemic lockdowns ordered by the government.

